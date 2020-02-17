You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse police investigating armed robbery after victim posted photos of fake money online
0 comments
top story

La Crosse police investigating armed robbery after victim posted photos of fake money online

{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse police are investigating a Saturday armed robbery on the city's North Side.

According to the police report, a man called police at about 12:28 a.m. and said someone was knocking on his door on the 1400 block of Caledonia Street.

While on the phone with 911, another man asked the caller where “the real money is at” and said “I’m going to beat your (expletive).”

A man and a woman entered the home and flashed a pistol, then took two phones, according to the report. They left in a blue four-door sedan before police arrived.

Police found that the victim had fake hundred dollar bills with Chinese characters on the back and had posted a photo of them on Facebook with the caption “got paper.”

The victim told police he had purchased them from the Wish app as a prank, according to the report.

No one has been arrested in the robbery.

+19 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in February
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News