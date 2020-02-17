La Crosse police investigating armed robbery after victim posted photos of fake money online

La Crosse police are investigating a Saturday armed robbery on the city's North Side.
According to the police report, a man called police at about 12:28 a.m. and said someone was knocking on his door on the 1400 block of Caledonia Street.
While on the phone with 911, another man asked the caller where “the real money is at” and said “I’m going to beat your (expletive).”
A man and a woman entered the home and flashed a pistol, then took two phones, according to the report. They left in a blue four-door sedan before police arrived.
Police found that the victim had fake hundred dollar bills with Chinese characters on the back and had posted a photo of them on Facebook with the caption “got paper.”
The victim told police he had purchased them from the Wish app as a prank, according to the report.
No one has been arrested in the robbery.
Christopher Soland
Christopher D. Soland, 43, La Crosse, was charged Feb. 14 with possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct. Soland had methamphetamine in his pocket Feb. 13 when he was arrested after an argument in which he threatened a woman, according to the complaint.
Jesse Luten
Jesse S. Luten, 17, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 12 with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor intimidation of a witness and disorderly conduct. Luten contacted a teen Feb. 9 in violation of a previous bond, threatened to mutilate another teen and said he would kill the first teen if she told anyone, according to the criminal complaint.
Parker Ostrander
Parker A. Ostrander, 35, Holmen, was charged Feb. 12 with misdemeanor retail theft, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ostrander stole clothes Jan. 27 from Kohl’s and had 0.4 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia Feb. 11 when he was arrested, according to the complaint.
Julia Lloyd
Julia A. Lloyd, 36, La Crosse, was charged Feb. 12 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lloyd had 1.3 grams of meth, 0.3 grams of heroin and four prescription pills Feb. 11 when she was arrested on a warrant, according to the complaint.
Christopher Wisnewski
Christopher L. Wisnewski, 31, no permanent address, was charged Feb. 12 with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft and theft by acquisition of a credit card. Wisnewski took a woman’s credit card and phone from her purse Jan. 22 and purchased more than $200 worth of items at two different stores, violating a previous bond, according to the criminal complaint.
Lawrence Ramsey and Benjamin Arendt
Lawrence M. Ramsey, 55, no permanent address, and Benjamin L. Arendt, 36, Sparta, were charged Feb. 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as parties to a crime. Ramsey and Arendt had 3.6 grams of meth in 10 small plastic bags and a digital scale in their vehicle Feb. 3 when they were pulled over for an excessive window tint on the North Side of La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Joel Davis
Joel R. Davis, 39, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 10 with delivering methamphetamine. Davis sold 19 grams of meth to a confidential informant Oct. 17, 2018, for $400, according to the complaint.
Johnathan Jackson
Johnathan R. Jackson, 25, Baraboo, Wis., was charged Feb. 7 with possession of methamphetamine and retail theft, both as a repeat offender. Jackson had methamphetamine Feb. 5 when he was arrested after attempting to steal shoes by concealing them in the front of his pants, according to the complaint.
Robert Schneyer
Robert E. Schneyer, 55, was charged Feb. 7 with being a fugitive. Schneyer was wanted in Wabasha County, Minn., for drunken driving charges, according to the complaint.
Tyler Peterson
Tyler J. Peterson, 28, Readstown, Wis., was charged Feb. 7 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct and theft. Peterson yelled at employees Feb. 5 at the Cass Street Kwik Trip when he was asked to leave and had meth and another person’s checks and mail when he was taken into custody, according to the complaint.
Larry Thillen
Larry G. Thillen, 58, La Crosse, was charged Feb. 7 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration and operating a motor vehicle after revocation. Thillen crashed his car into another vehicle Feb. 5 while drunk, according to the complaint. He had a blood alcohol concentration of .167%, according to the report.
Christopher Wisnewski
Christopher L. Wisnewski, 31, no permanent address, was charged Feb. 7 with felony bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct and possession of THC. Wisnewski slapped a woman Feb. 4 and grabbed her, leaving a mark, according to the complaint. When he was located Feb. 6, he admitted to contact the woman in violation of a no-contact condition on his bond and also had marijuana.
James R. Dean
James R. Dean, 36, of 1422 Rose St., was charged Feb. 6 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, possession of narcotics, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed knife, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dean was arrested Feb. 5 after police saw him in a vehicle on Rose Street. Dean, who had a warrant out for his arrest, attempted to flee on foot but was toppled by a picnic table. Officers found various drugs and weapons on his person, according to the criminal complaint.
Justin J. Tillman
Justin J. Tillman, 29, of Onalaska, was charged Feb. 6 with felony bail jumping. Tillman was arrested Feb. 5 after officers saw him at the State Room bar in La Crosse, a violation of his bond. Tillman had been ordered to not drink alcohol and to avoid bars and taverns, according to the criminal complaint.
Darion C. Thomas
Darion C. Thomas, 24, of 2815 Huber Court, was charged Feb. 6 with felony bail jumping and driving with a revoked license. On Feb. 5, officers were monitoring the area around 2815 Huber Court, as Thomas was believed to be staying there despite being barred from the premises. Officers stopped Thomas’ vehicle and arrested him at the intersection of Thompson and 14th streets, according to the criminal complaint.
Paul J. Bunts
Paul J. Bunts, 35, of Woodman, was charged Feb. 6 with possession of methamphetamine. On Jan. 26, Bunts told police that he had lost $400 in an armed robbery near Farmington. After talking with Bunts, officers began to doubt his story. Bunts eventually admitted that he had used the $400 to buy methamphetamine, and that he called police because he suspected the drugs were fake. The drugs were real, according to the criminal complaint.
Timothy Kasten
Timothy A. Kasten, 28, Ettrick, was charged Feb. 5 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. In a separate complaint, he was charged with two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of retail theft. Kasten violated his bond Feb. 4 when he had 0.35 grams os meth when he was arrested, according to the complaint. He also took electronics and a bean bag chair Jan. 9 and football cards and a winter jacket Jan. 27 from the La Crosse Walmart, according to the second complaint.
Jayde Anderson
Jayde K. Anderson, 21, La Crosse, was charged Feb. 5 with possession of methamphetamine. Anderson had 0.7 grams of meth Feb. 4 when she was arrested at Americas Best Value Inn on four warrants, according to the complaint
Steven Huntington
Steven D. Huntington, 53, no permanent address, was charged Feb. 4 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, theft, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Huntington had meth and marijuana Feb. 3 when he attempted to use a fake $100 bill to purchase items at Menards in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Christina Sievert
Christina M. Sievert, 39, La Crosse, was charged Feb. 3 with threat to law enforcement, battery and felony bail jumping. Sievert threatened to kill a town of Campbell police officer, as well as Britney Spears, N’Sync and the Backstreet Boys, when she was arrested Feb. 2 after throwing things at another woman while out on bond, according to the complaint.
Ethan Golinghorst
Ethan K. Golinghorst, 27, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 3 with being a fugitive. Golinghorst was wanted in Cottonwood County, Minn., for charges of felony burglary, according to the complaint.
Patrick Zahn
Patrick G. Zahn, 36, La Crosse, was charged Feb. 3 with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent as a repeat offender. Zahn was pulled over Feb. 2 while driving a stolen black Mercury, according to the complaint.
