{{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a wave of car break-ins in the campus area that began Friday.

According to police reports, about 20 vehicles were broken into over the weekend in a similar way, including nine in a four-block radius near 11th and Vine streets. People went to get in their cars Friday morning to find windows smashed, some of which were shot with a BB or pellet gun.

Stolen items include a Garmin GPS, 9-millimemter ammunition, cash, shoes, a wallet and a dancing pole.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register
+31 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in August

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.