La Crosse police investigating death of 79-year-old man after fight in Menards parking lot

La Crosse police are investigating the death of a 79-year-old man Monday after a fight Friday in the Menards parking lot.

Russell W. Paulson died Monday morning at Mayo Clinic Health System as a result of injuries sustained in the incident at 2:19 p.m. Friday in La Crosse.

The La Crosse Police Department arrested Matthew L. Kinstler, 50, Friday on charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct and released on a signature bond for his part in the incident. Kinstler has not yet been charged.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, initial investigation showed that Kinstler became upset with Paulson because he felt Paulson had parked too closely to his vehicle. The two got into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical altercation in which Paulson was injured.

The incident remains under investigation and the investigators ask witnesses and anyone with video of the incident to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240.

To remain anonymous, call La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at www.p3tips.com/459. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your smartphone.

