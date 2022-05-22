La Crosse Police investigating overnight shooting that killed one, injured another

One person was killed and another was injured after an early Sunday shooting that took place near the Green Island neighborhood in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1:24 a.m. in the area of 1900 7th Street South, which is just south of the Gundersen Health System campus.

Officers located one person who had been shot multiple times at the scene. Life saving measures were performed, but the person died from their injuries.

One other person was also found shot and is currently recovering at a local hospital, police said.

No other information about the victims or the incident were immediately released by police late Sunday morning, but the department stated it is an active investigation and encourages anyone with information to contact police.

Those with information can call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at www.p3tips.com/459.

There is also a Crime Stoppers app that can be downloaded and used to submit a tip, or tips can be submitted online at speakup.widoj.gov.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

