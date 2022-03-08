La Crosse police investigating two hit-and-runs

La Crosse police are investigating a pair of hit-and-run crashes in the city last weekend, including one that ended with a car crashing into a house.

According to the police department, a driver failed to yield the right-of-way at the intersection of 4th and Cameron streets and almost struck a police department civilian support vehicle. The driver then took off at a high rate of speed and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Jackson.

The hit-and-run driver then struck a house, which caused the vehicle to roll over on its roof. The driver climbed from the window and fled on foot. Police are still searching for the driver.

The other hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of Adams Street and West Avenue, where a driver struck a civilian support vehicle and fled the scene. A witness told police that the hit-and-run driver was traveling at a high rate of speed without its headlights on. The driver hasn't been located, and the investigation continues.

The hit-and-runs capped a busy weekend for the department, which responded to 381 calls in three days. One of the calls was a hit-and-run spree in which an intoxicated driver reportedly struck six cars and a telephone pole at a busy La Crosse intersection.

Anyone with any information regarding either incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 608-782-7575. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at www.p3tips.com/459. Citizens can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.

