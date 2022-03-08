 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse police investigating two hit-and-runs

  • 0

La Crosse police are investigating a pair of hit-and-run crashes in the city last weekend, including one that ended with a car crashing into a house.

According to the police department, a driver failed to yield the right-of-way at the intersection of 4th and Cameron streets and almost struck a police department civilian support vehicle. The driver then took off at a high rate of speed and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Jackson.

The hit-and-run driver then struck a house, which caused the vehicle to roll over on its roof. The driver climbed from the window and fled on foot. Police are still searching for the driver.

The other hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of Adams Street and West Avenue, where a driver struck a civilian support vehicle and fled the scene. A witness told police that the hit-and-run driver was traveling at a high rate of speed without its headlights on. The driver hasn't been located, and the investigation continues.

People are also reading…

The hit-and-runs capped a busy weekend for the department, which responded to 381 calls in three days. One of the calls was a hit-and-run spree in which an intoxicated driver reportedly struck six cars and a telephone pole at a busy La Crosse intersection.

Anyone with any information regarding either incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 608-782-7575. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at  www.p3tips.com/459. Citizens can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: Former president Poroshenko takes up arms on the frontline

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News