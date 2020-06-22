La Crosse police investigating two shootings on Fifth Avenue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The La Crosse Police Department asked Monday for help after a pair of drive-by shootings on Fifth Avenue during the weekend.

Police responded to a shooting at 8:45 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue South, according to the department. Police located multiple shell casings in the alley behind 1010 Fifth Avenue and saw bullet holes in surrounding buildings.

Police responded to a separate gun call at 12:42 a.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Fifth Avenue South.

According to police, a surveillance camera captured two vehicles speeding northbound on the street, with one chasing after the other. Audio from the camera picked up gunfire sounds and numerous shell casings were recovered from the scene. Several homes and multiple unoccupied cars were also struck by bullets.

No injuries were reported in either incident and both are under investigation. Police believe the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575.

Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-789-8477 or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

