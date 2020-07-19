La Crosse police investigating weekend shootings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse police are investigating two shootings that occured over the weekend.

Two people were arrested Sunday in connection with a fight downtown in which someone fired a gun and police are searching for a third man they say could be the shooter.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, there was a fight in the area of 300 Pearl St. downtown and someone reported hearing gun shots. No one was struck by the rounds, but one person was injured as part of the initial incident.

Jennifer M. Hendricks, 31, La Crosse, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer. Tyrone J. Johnson, 24, La Crosse, was arrested for substantial battery intending bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Police are searching for Walter Walker, 26, La Crosse.

In the other incident, police were called to a local hospital after a victim walked in to be treated for a gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim said he was walking near 800 Main St. when a Black male with a white shirt over his face robbed him at gunpoint, then shot at him when he ran away.

The victim told police he did not want anything done about the incident and declined to cooperate with the investigation, according to the police department.