La Crosse police issue scam alert
La Crosse police issue scam alert

The La Crosse Police Department has issued a scam alert involving Social Security numbers.

The department is warning residents that scammers identifying themselves as working for the La Crosse Police Department are calling residents and telling them their Social Security number has been compromised. Residents are reporting that some calls display "City of La Crosse Police" on caller ID.

The department says law enforcement will never call someone to ask for their Social Security number and will never ask anyone over the phone to send money.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the department's Community Services Bureau at 608-789-7240.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

