La Crosse police issue scam alert

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Police Department has issued a scam alert involving Social Security numbers.

The department is warning residents that scammers identifying themselves as working for the La Crosse Police Department are calling residents and telling them their Social Security number has been compromised. Residents are reporting that some calls display "City of La Crosse Police" on caller ID.

The department says law enforcement will never call someone to ask for their Social Security number and will never ask anyone over the phone to send money.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the department's Community Services Bureau at 608-789-7240.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.