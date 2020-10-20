La Crosse police issue sex offender notification alert

The La Crosse Police Department has issued a sex offender public notification.

According to the department's Facebook page, Jose J. Blecha, 48, was released from Racine Correctional Institution Oct. 20.

Blecha registered as a lifetime sex offender in 1991. He was convicted in La Crosse County of second-degree sexual assault in 1991 and sexual assault of a child in 2001.

The notification did not list a primary residence for Blecha. It notes that Blecha has served his sentence imposed by the court and is not wanted by police.

The public can access a searchable sex offender registry maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.