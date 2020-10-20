La Crosse police issue sex offender notification alert

The La Crosse Police Department has issued a sex offender public notification.
According to the department's Facebook page, Jose J. Blecha, 48, was released from Racine Correctional Institution Oct. 20.
Blecha registered as a lifetime sex offender in 1991. He was convicted in La Crosse County of second-degree sexual assault in 1991 and sexual assault of a child in 2001.
The notification did not list a primary residence for Blecha. It notes that Blecha has served his sentence imposed by the court and is not wanted by police.
The public can access a searchable sex offender registry maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
