La Crosse police issue sex offender notification alert
alert

Jose J. Blecha

The La Crosse Police Department has issued a sex offender public notification.

According to the department's Facebook page, Jose J. Blecha, 48, was released from Racine Correctional Institution Oct. 20.

Blecha registered as a lifetime sex offender in 1991. He was convicted in La Crosse County of second-degree sexual assault in 1991 and sexual assault of a child in 2001.

The notification did not list a primary residence for Blecha. It notes that Blecha has served his sentence imposed by the court and is not wanted by police.

The public can access a searchable sex offender registry maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

