La Crosse police: Lack of cooperation hindering shooting investigations

La Crosse police aren't getting much help from witnesses after a pair of weekend shootings in the city.

The first shooting occurred at a residence in the 600 block of Rose Street Friday shortly before 6 p.m. Officers who responded to the scene discovered several rounds were fired into the residence with no one hit or injured. The investigation is ongoing, but police say the victim isn't cooperating with law enforcement.

The second shooting occurred Sunday shortly before 4 a.m. in the area of 1000 South Fourth St., where officers responded to a residence that was hosting a party where shots were fired.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One person was struck by a round and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. No other gunshot injuries were reported. Police report the investigation is ongoing but is being hindered by a lack of cooperation from those who were present.

Police haven't determined if the two shootings are related.

Police are asking anyone with information on either of these incidents to contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. Citizens can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via phone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.