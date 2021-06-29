 Skip to main content
La Crosse police make arrest after dead body found in Houska Park
La Crosse police make arrest after dead body found in Houska Park

La Crosse police have made an arrest after a dead body was discovered late Monday evening at Houska Park.

David A. Pearson Jr., 34, La Crosse, was arrested Tuesday and faces felony charges of first-degree reckless homicide and bail jumping.

Police were called to the shelter area of Houska Park shortly after 11:30 p.m. and found an severely injured person who was pronounced dead a short time later. During the course of the investigation, police determined Pearson got into an altercation with the victim and left the scene. Pearson was apprehended a short time later.

Pearson is being held in the La Crosse County Jail. Prior to Monday's incident, he was free on a $5,000 signature bond stemming from arson case that occurred in April. He has a pre-trial hearing in that case set for Friday.

Police have yet to release the identity of the victim and say the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information pertaining to the death is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. Tipsters can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via their phone.

David A. Pearson Jr.

Pearson

 Steve Rundio
