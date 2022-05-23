La Crosse police make arrests in shooting, stabbing

Two people were arrested in La Crosse Friday stemming from an altercation that involved a firearm and a knife outside a La Crosse hotel May 20.

Joe Anthony Vasquez, 34, Hawaiian Gardens, California, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety/use of a weapon and possession of a firearm in violation of a court injunction, misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and violating a restraining order and two citations for hit-and-run/unattended vehicle.

A second person allegedly involved, Stephanie Michelle Baca, 34, La Crosse, was arrested for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct.

A criminal complaint against Baca has yet to be filed. She was released on a signature bond, and her initial court appearance was set for June 23.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Vasquez, police responded to Motel 6 on Rose Street for a report of possible shots fired. The complaint says surveillance video shows a vehicle driven by Vasquez pulling into the parking lot and striking another vehicle before Vasquez and Baca exited the vehicle.

The video reportedly shows Vasquez grabbing the right side of his neck as he opened the trunk and retrieved a duffel bag. Police believe Vasquez pulled a handgun from the bag and shot Baca in the foot.

The complaint says Vasquez left the scene in a gray Nissan. He was pulled over a short time later in what police described as a "high-risk" traffic stop. Police were able to arrest Vasquez without incident.

The complaint says Vasquez required multiple stitches to close the laceration to his neck. He also sustained injuries to face, hands and right knee.

Baca was also treated at a local hospital for her gunshot wound and was released.

The complaint says Vasquez violated court orders from California concerning no-contacts and possession of firearms.

Vasquez is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bail. His next court appearance is a May 31 calendar call.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.