La Crosse police move against fentanyl

To the casual observer, 111 grams of fentanyl doesn't look like much. The drug appears as a clump of gray powder in a small plastic bag.

But La Crosse Police Capt. Jason Melby says there is much more to the bag than meets the eye.

"When it's sold by the tenth of a gram, it's clear that's a lot of doses," Melby said.

The prevalence of fentanyl is a worrisome trend to law enforcement and health professionals in the area. More than 140 grams with a street value of $28,000 were seized during two recent La Crosse County drug busts, and Melby said local law enforcement is seeing more and more of the drug.

"We've had experience with fentanyl all the way back to 10 years ago, but we didn't see its prevalence as an everyday drug on the street until a year or two ago," he said.

Melby described fentanyl as a stronger form of heroin that's attractive to established users looking for an elevated high.

"It's highly dangerous and easily overdosed on," he said.

Unlike heroin, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. Legal fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and is used to treat severe pain. It's often prescribed to patients with advanced forms of cancer.