According to the La Crosse Police Department, the La Crosse County Dispatch Center received a call at 2:05 p.m. on the non-emergency line from an unknown man who claimed to have just shot his wife and another person after finding her with that person in their house on the 400 block of South 19th Street.
Police responded within two minutes and were unable to contact the caller. La Crosse’s Emergency Response Team searched the house over the course of the next two hours and confirmed that nothing happened inside.
Police were able to contact the owners of the house, who were not involved in the incident and not home all afternoon. They are withholding the specific address out of respect for the family living there, according to the release.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-785-5962. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit an online tip at https://www.p3tips.com/459.
