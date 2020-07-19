La Crosse police release info on West Avenue traffic stop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Police Department released reports and body camera footage of a traffic stop over the weekend after receiving multiple inquiries about exactly what happened.

Police stopped the driver of a Dodge Neon on West Avenue early Friday morning for traveling 38 mph in a 25 mph zone. The driver, who had pulled into the Walgreens parking lot prior to the stop, told police there was something wrong with her car, which is why she stopped, according to the report.

The vehicle parked and all of the occupants got out, which is when Officer Cody Plenge informed them that it was a traffic stop and they were not free to leave, according to the police report.

The people in the car objected, saying that the lights and sirens weren't on, then police turned them on for a moment, according to the report.

Police say Aprina Rodriguez told them it was too late to pull the car over and attempted to walk away toward the Walgreens entrance. Plenge grabbed the woman's arm and put her in an escort hold, saying she would be handcuffed if she continued to walk away, according to the report.