La Crosse police release info on West Avenue traffic stop

The La Crosse Police Department released reports and body camera footage of a traffic stop over the weekend after receiving multiple inquiries about exactly what happened.
Police stopped the driver of a Dodge Neon on West Avenue early Friday morning for traveling 38 mph in a 25 mph zone. The driver, who had pulled into the Walgreens parking lot prior to the stop, told police there was something wrong with her car, which is why she stopped, according to the report.
The vehicle parked and all of the occupants got out, which is when Officer Cody Plenge informed them that it was a traffic stop and they were not free to leave, according to the police report.
The people in the car objected, saying that the lights and sirens weren't on, then police turned them on for a moment, according to the report.
Police say Aprina Rodriguez told them it was too late to pull the car over and attempted to walk away toward the Walgreens entrance. Plenge grabbed the woman's arm and put her in an escort hold, saying she would be handcuffed if she continued to walk away, according to the report.
Plenge let go of Rodriguez as another passenger tried to walk away, then Rodriguez walked away as well, according to the report. He then ran up to her and grabbed her arm a second time, again explaining that she was not legally free to go due to the traffic stop.
Plenge attempted to place her in handcuffs and Rodriguez began pulling away from him, according to the report. He told her to stop resisting several times, then took her to the ground using a technique he described in his report as the "hug yourself decentralization."
After a struggle in which Rodriguez was placed in handcuffs with her arms behind her back, Plenge continued to yell at her to stop resisting and tell her she was under arrest. Police then placed her in the back of a squad car, according to the report.
During the incident, Rodriguez can be heard on the police video camera footage screaming at police, asking what they are doing to solve recent shootings in the La Crosse area.
She also demanded she be let go and refused medical attention.
Police cited the driver for speeding and operating a motor vehicle after suspension and gave her a warning for driving with expired registration. They referred Rodriguez to the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office for charges of felony bail jumping and resisting an officer. Rodriguez was issued a signature bond and released.
Police say they released the body camera footage and reports in the interest of transparency. The department said in a statement that they will review additional video to determine if all officers' actions were consistent with department policy and training.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
