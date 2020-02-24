La Crosse police searching for homeless man in Mississippi River

La Crosse authorities are looking for a homeless man after his belongings were found near the Mississippi River in Houska Park.

James Zaragoza, 62, was last seen about 8 p.m. Saturday near the Catholic Charities Warming Center, 413 S. Third St. A person reported finding his belongings in the Isle La Plume dog park Sunday morning.

“If he’s out there, we would just like him to check in with us,” said Sgt. Tom Walsh of the La Crosse Police Department, stressing that police just want to make sure Zaragoza is OK.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Walsh said police have no reason to believe foul play is involved and not enough evidence to suggest he was in the river.

However, to be on the safe side, members of the La Crosse Fire Department Dive Rescue team were searching the river until about 4 p.m. Sunday and again Monday.

Zaragoza is a white male, about 5-feet-10-inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He is known to wear a burgundy and green plaid scarf and a brown hat. He frequently uses a walking cane and carries a black leather brief case and red backpack.

The La Crosse Police Department asks people with any information to call 608-782-7575.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.