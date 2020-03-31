La Crosse police searching for suspect in break-in at downtown salon

The La Crosse Police Department is searching for a man who broke into the Orange Pearl Salon & Spa over the weekend and stole the cash from the register.
According to police, a white male with a thin build and medium height broke the lock box on the door in the alley at 3:05 p.m. Saturday and entered the business. He was wearing maroon pants, blue shows and a navy blue hoodie with the USA across the chest, as well as a brown backpack that appeared to be leather.
Surveillance video shows the man coming in and taking money from the cash drawer, then looking around a bit before leaving about 15 minutes later.
Anyone with information can call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-5962. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/459. You also can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.
Kerry P. Kavanaugh, 45, La Crosse, was charged March 19 with driving a vehicle without owner’s consent, fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of uttering a forgery. Kavanaugh used a man’s car and refused to return it in December, used a woman’s credit card without permission Dec. 23 to purchase $6,000 in Kwik Trip gift cards and used forged checks to purchase items Feb. 28 and March 1 at Quillin's IGA on French Island, according to the complaint.
Dennis Williams, 62, Kilmichael, Miss., was charged March 12 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Williams was pulled over March 6 for going 85 mph on Interstate 90, failed multiple field sobriety tests and refused a preliminary breath test, according to the complaint.
Ricky D. Eddy, 27, Merrillan, Wis., was charged March 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Eddy had 9.9 grams of meth and two pipes Feb. 15 when he was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for expired registration, according to the complaint.
LC L. Graham, 38, La Crosse, was charged March 11 with possession of narcotic drugs. Graham had hydrocodone in his vehicle Feb. 11 when he got stuck in the snow in the south alley of the 900 block of La Crosse Street, according to the complaint.
Lewis E. Byrd was charged March 5 with stalking. Byrd called a woman 50 times in one day Feb. 21, refusing to stop after she told him to, according to the complaint.
Kailix K. Roe, 17, La Crosse, was charged March 5 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roe had 6.8 grams of cocaine and a container with marijuana residue Feb. 21 when he was pulled over for crossing the center line, according to the complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
