You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse police searching for suspect in break-in at downtown salon
5 comments
top story

La Crosse police searching for suspect in break-in at downtown salon

{{featured_button_text}}
Orange Pearl break in

Police are searching for a man, seen here, who broke into Orange Pearl Salon & Spa on Saturday.

The La Crosse Police Department is searching for a man who broke into the Orange Pearl Salon & Spa over the weekend and stole the cash from the register.

According to police, a white male with a thin build and medium height broke the lock box on the door in the alley at 3:05 p.m. Saturday and entered the business. He was wearing maroon pants, blue shows and a navy blue hoodie with the USA across the chest, as well as a brown backpack that appeared to be leather.

Surveillance video shows the man coming in and taking money from the cash drawer, then looking around a bit before leaving about 15 minutes later.

Anyone with information can call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-5962. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/459. You also can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.

+37 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in March
5 comments
1
8
1
5
24

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News