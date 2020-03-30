La Crosse police searching for suspect in break-in at downtown salon

The La Crosse Police Department is searching for a man who broke into the Orange Pearl Salon & Spa over the weekend and stole the cash from the register.

According to police, a white male with a thin build and medium height broke the lock box on the door in the alley at 3:05 p.m. Saturday and entered the business. He was wearing maroon pants, blue shows and a navy blue hoodie with the USA across the chest, as well as a brown backpack that appeared to be leather.

Surveillance video shows the man coming in and taking money from the cash drawer, then looking around a bit before leaving about 15 minutes later.

Anyone with information can contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-5962. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/459. You also can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.

