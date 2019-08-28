{{featured_button_text}}
Suspect enters store

This image shows the robbery suspect entering the Kwik Trip on West George Street.

La Crosse police are seeking public help to solve an armed robbery early today at the Kwik Trip at 1133 W. George St.

Witnesses told police a white male with a knife robbed the store, fled and ran east about 4:25 a.m.

No one was injured. The amount of cash taken was not yet determined, police said.

Suspect climbs over counter

This image shows the suspect climbing over the counter.

Police provided this description of the suspect:

• White male about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a slender build

• Wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, black shoes

• Wearing a blue bandana covering his face and blue latex gloves

• Carrying a folding knife about three inches long.

Suspect threatens clerk

This shows the robbery suspect confront a clerk.

Police are asking anyone living in the neighborhoods to the east of the Kwik Trip who may have exterior security cameras to review footage from immediately before and after 4:25 a.m. for anything that may aid the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department Sgt. Fitzgerald at 608-789-7219 or Investigator Delap 608-789-7216 reference case No. 19-41213.

To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your smartphone.

Kwik Trip Robbery

The Kwik Trip store at 1133 W. George St. was robbed by a white man with a knife early Wednesday. Police are seeking information from the public that may aide the investigation.
