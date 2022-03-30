La Crosse police seeking public's help in assault case

The La Crosse Police Police Department is asking for the community's assistance regarding an assault that was reported March 28.

A female told police she was walking in the area of 13th Street South and King Street around 9:45 p.m. when she was approached by two unknown individuals and pulled to the ground by her backpack. The female was able to physically resist and escape to a safe location, where police were called.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police department investigator Alex Burg at 608-789-8124 or the department's general phone number at 608-782-7575.

Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784 TIPS (8477) or online at lacrossecrimestoppers.com. Citizens can also download the Crime Stoppers app P3 to submit a tip via their phone.

