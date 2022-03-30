 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse police seeking public's help in assault case

The La Crosse Police Police Department is asking for the community's assistance regarding an assault that was reported March 28.

A female told police she was walking in the area of 13th Street South and King Street around 9:45 p.m. when she was approached by two unknown individuals and pulled to the ground by her backpack. The female was able to physically resist and escape to a safe location, where police were called.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police department investigator Alex Burg at 608-789-8124 or the department's general phone number at 608-782-7575.

Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784 TIPS (8477) or online at lacrossecrimestoppers.com. Citizens can also download the Crime Stoppers app P3 to submit a tip via their phone.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

