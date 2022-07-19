La Crosse police seeking tips after shots fired on Fifth Avenue South

The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public's help after a complaint of shots fired in the city July 17.

Police responded around 3:30 a.m. after several individuals called emergency dispatch to report the sound of multiple gunshots in the 500 block of Winnebago Street. Officers canvassed the area and discovered spent shell casings in the area of 500 Fifth Avenue South. No injuries have been report.

Law enforcement is asking for the community's assistance. Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have video cameras in the area is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrossecrimestoppers.com. People can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via phone.