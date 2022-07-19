 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

La Crosse police seeking tips after shots fired on Fifth Avenue South

  • 0

The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public's help after a complaint of shots fired in the city July 17.

Police responded around 3:30 a.m. after several individuals called emergency dispatch to report the sound of multiple gunshots in the 500 block of Winnebago Street. Officers canvassed the area and discovered spent shell casings in the area of 500 Fifth Avenue South. No injuries have been report.

Law enforcement is asking for the community's assistance. Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have video cameras in the area is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrossecrimestoppers.com. People can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via phone.

People are also reading…

The investigation remains ongoing.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen’s Guards battle sweltering heat in hefty uniforms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News