La Crosse police seize $36,000 worth of drugs

La Crosse police arrested one person and are searching for two more after a major drug bust Monday.

Aubrey L. Marshall, 45, La Crosse, was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for two counts of manufacture/deliver of cocaine and one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He also has an extradition warrant.

Police reported seizing drugs with a street value of $36,000 after obtaining a search warrant for Marshall's residence at 809 Cass St. The bust reportedly included 354 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl, 150 grams of cocaine and 135 grams of marijuana. Police also reported seizing $14,500 in cash.

Marshall is a convicted felon who has served 15 years in the federal system for drug crimes.

The La Crosse police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two other suspects, Raymond Lewis and Christina Joswick. They are also residents of 809 Cass St. and weren't present during the search.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. The Crime Stoppers App “P3” allows tips to be submitted via cell phone.

