La Crosse police served three arrest warrants and in the process discovered more than $10,000 in cash and a total of more than 300 grams of drugs, police say.
Police stopped a vehicle Thursday at 2:51 p.m. in the 600 block of South Seventh Street as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to police.
A police dog detected drugs, and police discovered 63.8 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine, authorities said.
James Conner, 43, of La Crosse was arrested on charges of two counts of felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, delivery of methamphetamine, delivery of THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place, according to police.
Police were granted three search warrants in connection with this investigation, authorities said.
Police discovered a total of 51.3 grams of marijuana while searching a residence on 23rd Street. Police arrested Julia Hedum, 41, of La Crosse on charges of possession of marijuana, felony bail jumping and for three La Crosse County warrants, according to a press release.
Police recovered 188 grams of marijuana, 15.1 grams of methamphetamine and $10,511 in cash in a residence on the 1400 block of Green Bay Street. Police arrested Zue Vang, 40, of La Crosse, on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Judge Todd Bjerke ordered all three held on cash bond Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court: Conner was held on $75,000 cash bond; Hedum was held on $5,000 cash bond; Vang was held on a $15,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.