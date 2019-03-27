Try 3 months for $3
La Crosse police seize 2 pounds of meth in North Side raid

Police said the amount of methamphetamine seized from Henke is more than all the 37 possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine charges that police referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney’s office in 2018.

Police busted a La Crosse man Tuesday with more than two pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs with an estimated value of $40,000, police said.

Andrew R. Henke mug

Henke

Andrew R. Henke, 35, was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, police said.

La Crosse police said officers executed a search warrant at a residence of the 800 block of Avon Street after receiving a tip that drugs were being sold from there.

Police arrested Henke and investigators discovered more than two pounds of methamphetamine, which is equivalent to about 1,000 grams and has a street value of about $26,000, police said.

Police also said they discovered drug-packaging material, more than 110 grams of an unknown white substance and more than $14,000 in cash.

“While the La Crosse area continues to struggle with drug dealing of all kinds, methamphetamine is clearly the most significant drug issue for our community,” police said in a statement.

Police said the amount of methamphetamine seized from Henke is more than all the 37 possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine charges that police referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney’s office in 2018.

The Emergency Response Team assisted La Crosse police investigators in executing the search warrant.

+45 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in March

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (1) comment

(1) comment

LaCrosseCampers
LaCrosseCampers

He'll be out dealing again within the week.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.