A woman who apparently had a big appetite for Chinese food almost earned a reputation as a big tipper, too — except that the $100 bill she used to dupe a delivery driver was as phony as a $3 bill, according to La Crosse police.

A driver for Great Wall Restaurant in downtown La Crosse, who said he couldn’t identify the woman in the Nov. 20 incident because she was bundled up and her face obscured, said he gave her the order for $81.57, and she told him to keep the change, a police report said.

The bill later was found to be counterfeit, and it didn’t have a water mark.

In other fake money news, three men who ordered $10.27 worth of carry-out from the drive-up late at Taco Bell, 315 West Ave. N., at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday tried to pay for it with a $100 bill, a police report said.

The worker at the drive-thru was suspicious of the bill, and the men drove off without the bill or their order, according to the report.

