La Crosse rescue team saves man in Mississippi River
La Crosse rescue team saves man in Mississippi River

The La Crosse fire and police departments rescued a swimmer Wednesday who nearly drowned in the Mississippi River near the Cass Street bridge.

The fire department received a report of a man in distress at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, and rescue units arrived at 7:12 p.m. to find the man yelling for help.

The person was safely rescued a minute later. He was not injured.

