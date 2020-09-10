La Crosse residents arrested after search uncovers 111 grams of fentanyl, over $20K cash, police say

Four La Crosse residents faced a total of 44 charges after police located more than 111 grams of fentanyl and more than $20,000 in cash in their apartment.
Lavon Liggins, 39, appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday via Zoom on 26 charges, including two counts of delivery of schedule 1 or 2 narcotics, second and subsequent offense; 15 counts felony bail jumping — new crimes; two counts misdemeanor bail jumping — new crimes; possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession of a controlled substance, both as party to a crime and second and subsequent offenses; maintaining a drug trafficking place (party to a crime); neglecting a child (party to a crime), possession of drug paraphernalia (party to a crime); operate motor vehicle while revoked; and misdemeanor bail jumping — driving.
Shana Huntington, 30, was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics; possession of a controlled substance; maintaining a drug trafficking place; neglecting a child; and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as party to a crime.
Brittany Basley, 29, was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics; possession of a controlled substance; maintaining a drug trafficking place; neglecting a child; and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as party to a crime, and three counts felony bail jumping-new crimes.
Anthony Owens, 42, was charged with possession of a controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver narcotics; and maintaining a drug trafficking place, all as party to a crime and second and subsequent offenses; and neglecting a child and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as party to a crime.
The La Crosse Police Department sent a confidential informant to make a controlled buy Aug. 18 from Liggins, who was accompanied by Basley in his car and sold the informant 11.5 grams of fentanyl for $900. During a second controlled buy Sept. 1, Liggins drove a vehicle owned by Huntington to meet the informant and sold them 19.2 grams of fentanyl at a cost of $2,000.
According to the criminal complaint, “This is the most amount of fentanyl that the police department has ever purchased in a controlled buy and is definitely not for personal use. This amount of fentanyl could be broken up into 190 different doses if this is how somebody wanted to sell it.”
On Sept. 2, officers were authorized to conduct a no-knock search warrant of 1711 La Crescent St., Apartment #110, the listed address for all four parties. The warrant was executed about 8 p.m. and Basley, along with her two-month- old baby, Owens and Huntington were present at the residence. Liggins was stopped in his vehicle near the Clinton Street boat landing.
During the search, officers found more than $20,000 in cash, including bills registered from the controlled buy. A dresser with socks and men’s undergarments contained about $4,000, while $750 was found in the pocket of pants belonging to Owens and Basley’s purse held $14,020, according to the criminal complaint.
Drugs uncovered in the residence included a total of 111.5 grams of fentanyl hidden in a pillow and pair of tennis shoes; 29 cyclobenzaprine 10 mg pills in a nightstand; and 4.5 grams of ecstacy tablets in Crown Royal pouch. Also found were five empty bottles of codeine and one of promethazine, a pill grinder and digital scale with drug residue, and marijuana smoking devices.
Basley, Owens and Huntington were taken into custody without incident and the baby was placed with a guardian. Liggins was arrested after being pulled over in his vehicle.
A cash bond of $150,000 for Liggins, with no bond for the manufacturing and delivery of narcotics charge, and $100,000 for Owens is in place. Basley was given $50,000 cash bond. Huntington is out on bond.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
