La Crosse restaurant owner foils drug exchange

A 35-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges after the owner of a restaurant in La Crosse called police Feb. 2 about suspected drug activity inside the establishment.

Cameron L. Coleman was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with manufacture/delivery of narcotics, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping, all felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of cocaine.

According to the criminal complaint, the restaurant owner told police that Coleman, who was employed as a cook, had suspiciously placed a tin foil-wrapped object in a carryout box containing chicken wings.

The complaint says the owner was alerted by a waitress who had opened the box to add bleu cheese and noticed the foil object. When she went to remove it, Coleman reportedly told her, "don't touch that ... it's for a my friend." The waitress added the bleu cheese, bagged the order and handed it to the owner.

Police examined the wrapper and determined it contained methamphetamine and cocaine. Police then went into the kitchen area and placed Coleman under arrest.