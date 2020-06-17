La Crosse School Board contemplates future of cops in schools

She also questioned whether promoting relationships with students and law enforcement was an essential educational component, and whether relationship-building could instead be done by social workers or counselors.

“I do think it’s worth noting, in all the years that we have had police officers in our schools, we continue to have a racial disparity when it comes to discipline,” she said.

More than 90% of students suspended in La Crosse schools are students of color, largely black students, which makes them more likely to drop out, Cooper-Stoll said, who added that La Crosse has a “very high” juvenile arrest rate, often during the school day, especially with marginalized students.

Board members echoed concern about what exactly the $250,000 contract was paying for, Cooper-Stoll reminding them that Wisconsin does not require specialized training for school resource officers, leaving them trained first and foremost as regular police officers.

“By my counting, we’ve spent several million dollars in this district making our schools ‘safe’ in the past several years,” including things like secure entrances, camera system upgrades and locking doors all day, Cooper-Stoll said.