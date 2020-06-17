La Crosse School Board contemplates future of cops in schools

The La Crosse School Board discussed the future of police officers in its schools on Monday night, as it debates renewing its contract with its school resource officers in 2021.
The La Crosse School District has had school resource officers since 1993, whose main goal is to establish trusting relationships with students, while also serving as a “visual testament” for safety, and reforming systems that reinforce high juvenile arrest rates.
Currently, the school district pays $250,000 for five SROs and one DARE officer to be present in its schools, as well as in neighboring private schools and surrounding neighborhoods.
But as national conversations about defunding police departments erupt in the wake of George Floyd’s death by a Minneapolis police officer, activists in La Crosse are also urging officials to spend less on law enforcement.
At a workshop Monday night, school board members discussed whether its SROs were beneficial to students.
According to statistics shared by School Board President Laurie Cooper-Stoll, officers in schools have not proven to make them safer, nationally, and tend to make students of color feel less safe.
She also questioned whether promoting relationships with students and law enforcement was an essential educational component, and whether relationship-building could instead be done by social workers or counselors.
“I do think it’s worth noting, in all the years that we have had police officers in our schools, we continue to have a racial disparity when it comes to discipline,” she said.
More than 90% of students suspended in La Crosse schools are students of color, largely black students, which makes them more likely to drop out, Cooper-Stoll said, who added that La Crosse has a “very high” juvenile arrest rate, often during the school day, especially with marginalized students.
Board members echoed concern about what exactly the $250,000 contract was paying for, Cooper-Stoll reminding them that Wisconsin does not require specialized training for school resource officers, leaving them trained first and foremost as regular police officers.
“By my counting, we’ve spent several million dollars in this district making our schools ‘safe’ in the past several years,” including things like secure entrances, camera system upgrades and locking doors all day, Cooper-Stoll said.
“Given all that we’ve done, the moneys we’ve spent in the district to make our schools ‘safe,’ why is it necessary to have police officers in the school?” she added.
“Is it fiscally responsible to continue paying a quarter of a million dollars to the La Crosse Police Department so we can have a ‘visual testament’ that we care about safety?” Cooper-Stoll said.
The La Crosse Police Department said it was proud of its 25-year relationship with the school district, and that it looked forward to working together.
“Over the course of these 25 years,” Captain Jason Melby said, “we truly believe, having these officers in the school provides invaluable connections for our officers and these youth and creates relationships that pay off for our community well into the future.”
No immediate action was taken on the contract.
Instead, the school board will look at creating a committee dedicated to reallocating the funding for its SROs elsewhere leading up to the budget process in the fall.
The board will vote on creating the committee Monday, June 22.
