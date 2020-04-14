La Crosse settles discrimination case with former cop for $83,000

After Poke talked to Dittman, Ulrich texted Poke stating that he had a “story already about the things in the vehicle.”

Seventeen days after exposing Ulrich’s alleged misconduct, Poke was demoted back to patrol officer. Ulrich was placed on “desk duty,” according to court documents.

The police department initiated an investigation of Ulrich, but it only resulted in Poke being put on administrative leave by then-Police Chief Ron Tischer. Tischer based his decision “on the seriousness of recently reported allegations of multiple policy violations.”

Poke learned from Andy Schauer, an attorney for the police union, that the city was planning on terminating him. Believing that the Police and Fire Commission would agree if Tischer began discharge proceedings against him, Poke and his attorney from the Wisconsin Professional Police Association reached a separation agreement with the city in 2016. Tischer wrote Poke a letter of recommendation.

In resigning from the department, Poke agreed not to file suit for retaliatory or wrongful discharge from employment — although Poke could sue the city for racial discrimination.

In 2019, Poke sued alleging that due to racial discrimination he was placed on leave, investigated and was forced to resign.