La Crosse Sheriff apologizes, says releasing homicide victims' mugshots was part of investigation strategy

Wolf said the goal of releasing the mugshots was transparency, and the decision came after a media outlet in the community filed an open records request to obtain the photos.

"For a couple different reasons related to a strategy in trying to develop suspects, we chose to release the pictures," Wolf said. "We're totally aware of the fact that they can be demoralizing to a victim."

Wolf said that police communicated with the victims' families that the photos would be released.

"It was done to be transparent with the public. It was also done as a strategy to obtain more information," he said. "I apologize if people have hurt feelings. It isn't that we weren't concerned about the victims or we wouldn't have spent countless, sleepless nights working on this case."

Svee, who is the program coordinator at New Horizons Shelter & Outreach Centers, said that "criminalizing a victim ... can also deter victims from coming forward in the future," and called on officials to not repeat this same process, instead suggesting pulling photos off of social media.