La Crosse Sheriff's Office investigating suicide attempt at jail

An investigation has been launched into a suicide attempt in the La Crosse County Jail.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, officers at the jail discovered an inmate who was unresponsive Aug. 14 shortly before 7 a.m. Jail staff initiated live-saving measures, and the inmate was transported to a local hospital for “advanced care.”

The sheriff’s office announced it will conduct an internal investigation and that outside agency will be requested for an independent review.

The sheriff’s office said the name of the suspect will be released at a later date.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

