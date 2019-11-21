La Crosse police are looking for a felon linked to multiple shootings in the La Crosse area in connection with the fatal shooting Nov. 2 on the city’s North Side.
The La Crosse Police Department Thursday identified Shavonte T. Thompson, 27, as the suspect in the shooting that killed 18-year-old Javier Hall and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Copeland Avenue about 9:40 p.m. Nov. 2 after getting a report of shots fired.
They arrived to find Hall on the ground near the alley, suffering from a gunshot wound. Hall was transported to a local hospital in an ambulance, but died due to the injury.
Authorities say Thompson shot Hall; however, they are continuing to investigate the incident and say additional individuals may be charged.
Police are asking the community to help locate Thompson. Anyone with information is asked to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240.
To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at www.p3tips.com/459. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your smartphone.
Thompson has a history of gun crimes in La Crosse dating back to 2009, when he was found guilty of armed robbery with use of force and two counts of obstructing an officer.
Thompson was charged in March 2019 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.
In that case, Thompson is accused of shooting at another man March 20. Thompson drove by the man while he stood outside on the 1300 block of Eighth Street and opened fire, according to the complaint. The victim told police “If Shavonte was going to kill me, he would’ve killed me.”
Police have been on the lookout for Thompson after he failed to come to court for his initial appearance and Judge Gloria Doyle issued a warrant for his arrest.
Cydney R. Jelen, 26, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 21 with uttering a forgery, theft of movable property and fraudulent use of a credit card. Jelen took $500 from a woman in the spring, used a man’s debit card to spend $2,000 on Amazon over the summer and forged two checks in September, according to the complaint.
Jamie L. Kirby, 28, West Salem, was charged Nov. 19 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of cocaine. Kirby had heroin and cocaine Nov. 1 when she was the passenger in a car pulled over for an illegal tint, according to the complaint.
Luis A. Jimenez, 32, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with felony bail jumping. Jimenez violated terms of a previous bond Nov. 8 by consuming alcohol, according to the complaint.
Patrick G. Berger, 29, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood, felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft. Berger was pulled over Nov. 12 in downtown La Crosse for driving erratically and failed several field sobriety tests, according to the complaint. A search of his vehicle revealed heroin and a glass pipe. Berger also stole a car battery Oct. 29 from Walmart, according to the complaint.
Katie R. McCune, 41, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender. McCune had methamphetamine in her purse Nov. 5 when she was arrested and cited for retail theft, according to the complaint.
Dale B. Peterson Jr., 69, Bangor, was charged Nov. 14 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Peterson was pulled over Nov. 7 for deviating in his lane and admitted to drinking, according to the complaint.
Nemo Yang, 22, Holmen, was charged Nov. 6 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A backpack with 0.09 grams of meth and several meth pipes were found under Yang’s seat during an Oct. 30 traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Anjelica L. Pitzer, 32, Wauzeka, Wis., was charged Nov. 5 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitzer had a straw with meth inside and hundreds of syringes when she was arrested Nov. 4 for taking $157.35-worth of items from the La Crosse Walmart, according to the criminal complaint.
Multiple offenses involving weapons and violence (a felon in possession of a firearm) and yet he is still on the streets and is now being sought for killing a young man. Our judicial system is desperately flawed and needs to change. The police do their jobs and the courts fail to do those.
Can we please STOP arresting black men in La Crosse? According to the latest census, there are only about 600 black males in the city and if the cops keep arresting them for shootings, beatings, rapes and whatnot, we won't have any left. I implore you: for the sake of diversity, lay off the black guys, eh?
Where oh where could he be? Chicago maybe?
