La Crosse police are looking for a felon linked to multiple shootings in the La Crosse area in connection with the fatal shooting Nov. 2 on the city’s North Side.

The La Crosse Police Department Thursday identified Shavonte T. Thompson, 27, as the suspect in the shooting that killed 18-year-old Javier Hall and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Copeland Avenue about 9:40 p.m. Nov. 2 after getting a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find Hall on the ground near the alley, suffering from a gunshot wound. Hall was transported to a local hospital in an ambulance, but died due to the injury.

Authorities say Thompson shot Hall; however, they are continuing to investigate the incident and say additional individuals may be charged.

Police are asking the community to help locate Thompson. Anyone with information is asked to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240.

To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at www.p3tips.com/459. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your smartphone.

Thompson has a history of gun crimes in La Crosse dating back to 2009, when he was found guilty of armed robbery with use of force and two counts of obstructing an officer.

Thompson, then 16, approached a 17-year-old with another teen Sept. 26, 2009, at Ninth and State streets. Thompson and the teen demanded money, then shot the victim through the right heel with a .22-caliber bullet, which then lodged in the teen’s left heel, according to court records.

In that same year he was convicted again of armed robbery with threat of force.

Thompson was also considered a suspect in the shooting of Paul Thomas Sr. and Paul Thomas Jr. in August 2015 during the weekend of deadly violence that culminated in the homicide 17-year-old George Miller, killed by Deshawn Randall. Thompson was never charged in that case.

Thompson was charged in March 2019 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In that case, Thompson is accused of shooting at another man March 20. Thompson drove by the man while he stood outside on the 1300 block of Eighth Street and opened fire, according to the complaint. The victim told police “If Shavonte was going to kill me, he would’ve killed me.”

Police have been on the lookout for Thompson after he failed to come to court for his initial appearance and Judge Gloria Doyle issued a warrant for his arrest.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

