La Crosse teen accused of breaking another teen's tailbone

A La Crosse teen was in court Thursday after police say he broke another teen’s tailbone and threw rocks at her.
James P. Nagel, 17, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with substantial battery intending bodily harm, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Police received a pair of anonymous tips June 12 that a 17-year-old girl had bruises all over her body and difficulty walking after an argument with Nagel, according to the report.
The girl declined to speak with officers that night, but the next morning her pain led her to go to Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
The girl told police she went to Nagel’s apartment June 12 to talk to him and he became upset, grabbing her by the arm and throwing her to the ground, according to the complaint.
The girl said she went into the fetal position and Nagel began punching her several times, then grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head into the ground before kicking her in the buttocks, according to the complaint.
He then picked her up and threw her out, then threw rocks at her while she fled to a car, which she had borrowed from her mother.
While the rocks didn’t hit the teen, the vehicle was damaged, according to the report.
Nagel, who appeared in court via Zoom, was granted a signature bond.
Jeffery Stellick
Andrew Plum
Andrew M. Plum, 32, La Crosse, was charged July 14 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Plum was stopped by police Jan. 5 and sped away after nearly running over a La Crosse County Sheriff’s Deputy’s feet, according to the complaint.
Demetrius Smith
Kelsey Pendergrass
Melanie Westurn
Michael Wilson
Kelly Knudtson
Kelly R. Knudtson, 31, West Salem, was charged July 9 with two counts of felony bail jumping. Knudtson violated terms of her bond June 30 when she had contact twice with her co-defendant in a previous case, according to the complaint.
Matthew Johnson
Pader Yang
Chad Kowalke
Joshua Vue
Joshua Vue, 34, La Crosse, was charged July 7 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Vue was found asleep in a vehicle in an alley behind the 2100 block of Market Street with a glass pipe and four gem bags with a total of 12.3 grams of meth inside, according to the complaint.
Katie McCune
Katie R. McCune, 42, was charged July 6 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine. Katie had meth June 16 when she was detained after being a passenger in a stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.
Jeffery Stellick
Jeffery D. Stellick, 35, was charged July 6 with operating a motor vehicle without consent and fraudulent use of a credit card. An EatStreet driver reported his vehicle stolen after he left the car running while making a delivery June 15. Stellick was found June 16 driving the vehicle and attempted to use the victim’s debit card at Foot Locker, according to the complaint.
John Ybarra
Kiara Kiesow
Eric M. Stevens
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
