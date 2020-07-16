You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse teen accused of breaking another teen's tailbone
1 comment

La Crosse teen accused of breaking another teen's tailbone

{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse teen was in court Thursday after police say he broke another teen’s tailbone and threw rocks at her.

James P. Nagel, 17, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with substantial battery intending bodily harm, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Police received a pair of anonymous tips June 12 that a 17-year-old girl had bruises all over her body and difficulty walking after an argument with Nagel, according to the report.

The girl declined to speak with officers that night, but the next morning her pain led her to go to Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

The girl told police she went to Nagel’s apartment June 12 to talk to him and he became upset, grabbing her by the arm and throwing her to the ground, according to the complaint.

The girl said she went into the fetal position and Nagel began punching her several times, then grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head into the ground before kicking her in the buttocks, according to the complaint.

He then picked her up and threw her out, then threw rocks at her while she fled to a car, which she had borrowed from her mother.

While the rocks didn’t hit the teen, the vehicle was damaged, according to the report.

Nagel, who appeared in court via Zoom, was granted a signature bond.

+11 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in July

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News