La Crosse teen accused of breaking another teen's tailbone

A La Crosse teen was in court Thursday after police say he broke another teen’s tailbone and threw rocks at her.

James P. Nagel, 17, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with substantial battery intending bodily harm, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Police received a pair of anonymous tips June 12 that a 17-year-old girl had bruises all over her body and difficulty walking after an argument with Nagel, according to the report.

The girl declined to speak with officers that night, but the next morning her pain led her to go to Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

The girl told police she went to Nagel’s apartment June 12 to talk to him and he became upset, grabbing her by the arm and throwing her to the ground, according to the complaint.

The girl said she went into the fetal position and Nagel began punching her several times, then grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head into the ground before kicking her in the buttocks, according to the complaint.

He then picked her up and threw her out, then threw rocks at her while she fled to a car, which she had borrowed from her mother.