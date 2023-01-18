 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse teen accused of sexually assaulting child

A 17-year-old La Crosse male is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused of sexual assault and other crimes.

Kavoendrea M.E. Compan was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit court with felony second-degree sexual assault of a child, three felony counts of bail jumping, misdemeanor using a computer to threaten harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a girl, 14, told investigators during a Jan. 4 interview that she slipped out of the house on Jan. 1 and wound up at a La Crosse residence with Compan. She said Compan pressured her to have sex. She conveyed initial reluctance before she "consented to it at the beginning."

The girl told investigators she asked Compan to stop at least three times. She said Compan responded by covering her mouth with his hand for about a minute. She said she was able to pull away after he removed his hand.

The girl said Compan later told her that he couldn't get in trouble because she lied about her age. The girl said she truthfully told Compan how old she was. She also said Compan asked her if she was going to be a "snitch."

Police interviewed Compan at the La Crosse County Jail. He had been arrested the day before in Onalaska for criminal damage to property. He told police the intercourse with the girl was consensual and that she wanted him to continue after he was inclined to stop. He repeated the assertion that the girl lied about her age.

The complaint also details an unrelated Dec. 12 incident in which Compan allegedly used Facebook Messenger to threaten to shoot up somebody's home.

During Compan's initial appearance Judge Elliott Levine rejected a request to modify Compan's $1,000 cash bond. Levine will hear another request to reduce Compan's bond Jan. 20.

Kavoendrea Compan

Compan

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

