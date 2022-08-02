 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse teen accused of substantial battery

A 17-year-old La Crosse male faces felony battery charges after he allegedly beat a woman in the face Aug. 1.

Xavier D. Moseti faces a felony charge of substantial battery and multiple misdemeanor charges, including possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, a woman told police that Moseti entered her La Crosse apartment Aug. 1 by asking to use the bathroom. Once inside, the woman said Moseti struck her 15 to 20 times in the face and kicked her several times in the head.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. The complaint says the woman sustained heavy bruising, swelling and abrasions to her face. The eyes were discolored and swollen to the point where she was barely able to open her left eye.

An acquaintance of the woman identified Moseti as a suspect. She said the woman owed Moseti $150 and that he came to the residence to collect the debt.

Moseti was arrested later in the day. The complaint says police found 9.1 grams of marijuana and three marijuana syrup bottles weighing a combined 10 ounces in his possession.

Moseti was released on a signature bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 9.

Xavier Moseti

Moseti

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

