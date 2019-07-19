A federal grand jury indicted two Coulee Region men Wednesday in separate cases.
David Wims, 40, La Crosse, is charged with distributing heroin and with possessing heroin with intent to distribute, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. The indictment alleges that he distributed heroin on May 9, and he possessed heroin with intent to distribute on June 5, 2019.
If convicted, Wims faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count. The charges are the result of an investigation by La Crosse police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
Isaac Morales, 43, Tomah, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment accuses him of possessing a loaded 9mm pistol and 9mm ammunition on Feb. 15.
If convicted, Morales faces up to 10 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
