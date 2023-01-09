 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse woman accused in three fentanyl buys

  • 0

A 32-year-old La Crosse woman has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for three alleged drug transactions that occurred in January 2022.

Brittany T. Jones faces three felony counts of manufacture/delivery of narcotics and three felony counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant identified Jones as a fentanyl distributor and reported purchasing the drug from Jones over 100 times during the past five years. Police reportedly used the informant to purchase 2.1 grams of fentanyl for $320 Jan. 7, 2022, and Jan. 12, 2022, and 5.1 grams of fentanyl for $800 Jan. 19, 2022.

Police arrested Jones at her Harvey Street residence Jan. 4.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez released Jones on a $5,000 signature bond with conditions of house arrest and GPS monitoring. Her next court date is a Feb. 3 calendar call.

People are also reading…

The findings, which were published in the journal Pharmaceutics, have been described as a potential “game-changer” to save countless lives by reversing the effects of the powerful drug.
Brittany Jones

Jones

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

A 37-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly failing to negotiate a roundabout Thursday while driving drunk.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

With high hopes, Thailand welcomes Chinese tourists' return

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News