La Crosse woman accused in three fentanyl buys

A 32-year-old La Crosse woman has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for three alleged drug transactions that occurred in January 2022.

Brittany T. Jones faces three felony counts of manufacture/delivery of narcotics and three felony counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant identified Jones as a fentanyl distributor and reported purchasing the drug from Jones over 100 times during the past five years. Police reportedly used the informant to purchase 2.1 grams of fentanyl for $320 Jan. 7, 2022, and Jan. 12, 2022, and 5.1 grams of fentanyl for $800 Jan. 19, 2022.

Police arrested Jones at her Harvey Street residence Jan. 4.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez released Jones on a $5,000 signature bond with conditions of house arrest and GPS monitoring. Her next court date is a Feb. 3 calendar call.

