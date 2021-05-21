La Crosse woman accused knocking victim unconscious during assault

A 22-year-old La Crosse woman was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly punching a woman in the face and knocking her unconscious.

Arielle G. Thompson faces a felony charge of aggravated battery with intent of bodily harm, along with two misdemeanor counts each of criminal trespass to dwelling and disorderly conduct and a single misdemeanor count of battery.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were called May 1 around 3:30 a.m. to a report of a fight at the corner of Mississippi Street and Fourth Avenue South. As police canvassed the area, they encountered a woman holding a bloody towel against her forehead. She was transported to the emergency room of Gundersen hospital, where she was interviewed by police.

The woman said Thompson and a man entered her residence uninvited. She said Thompson pushed her to the ground and pulled her hair before Thompson was pulled away by the acquaintance.

The woman said she followed Thompson to a nearby parking lot to fight it out and get the dispute over with. During the fight, the woman said Thompson struck her in the face, causing her to hit her head as she fell to the ground. The woman estimated she was unconscious five to 10 minutes. Police report that the woman sustained injuries to her temple, jaw, right elbow and left knee.