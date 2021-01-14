La Crosse woman accused of 6th drunk driving offense

A criminal complaint has been filed against a La Crosse woman accused of felony sixth-offense drunk driving.

According to the complaint, La Crosse police responded to an Oct. 21 erratic driving complaint and identified a Ford F250 truck operated by Farris S. Martin. The complaint says Martin made improper turn from Jackson Street onto South Avenue and nearly struck the curb multiple times.

Police initiated a traffic stop, and the complaint says Farris exhibited slurred speech and had difficulty rolling down the window. When asked how much alcohol she had consumed, she reportedly replied, "enough." She declined to answer any other questions and said, "I am not agreeing to anything you're talking about."

The complaint says Martin refused a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw that was administered at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse. She was then transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

Martin's previous five drunk driving convictions were between 1995-2017 with three in California, one in Oregon and one in Mississippi. She has an initial appearance set for Jan. 28 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.