La Crosse woman accused of abusing child

A 40-year-old La Crosse woman has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with abusing a child. Christina A. Joswick faces felony counts of child abuse/intentionally causing bodily harm and strangulation/suffocation.

According to the criminal complaint, a juvenile told police that she was choked by Joswick on April 8 in front of the Sip and Surf Coffee Shop in La Crosse. The child said she "went black for a few seconds" after Joswick placed both hands on her neck for 25-30 seconds. The child said she was bitten on her index finger by Joswick as she attempted to push Joswick away.

Prior to that, the juvenile said Joswick punched her in the collarbone.

The complaint says police noticed several injuries to the child, including a scratch on her neck with smeared blood and other red scratches on her neck, along with a small piece of white skin that was peeled away from her index finger. The child received medical attention at a local hospital.

Joswick reportedly told police she attempted to strike the child but missed after the child directed an insulting name at her. She denied placing her hands on the child's neck.

Joswick is free on a $1,000 signature bond. Her next court appearance is an April 25 calendar call.

Christina Joswick

Joswick
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

