 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse woman accused of armed robbery
0 comments
top story

La Crosse woman accused of armed robbery

{{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old La Crosse woman was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for being part of an April 25 armed robbery.

Caitlyn R. Baumann faces felony charges of armed robbery with use of force and bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that Baumann and a man brandishing a gun forced their way into her 6th Street residence around 4:30 p.m. The woman said the man pushed her to the floor and caused her "mental anguish."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Another woman heard the commotion and came downstairs. She said she recognized Baumann and refers to her as "Cat." She said Baumann demanded to know "Where's my money?" before punching in her in the head and slapping her in the face. She said the man then "pistol-whipped" her. Police noted a fresh cut on the woman's left ear.

Police located Baumann at her Division Street residence. She reportedly told police that $2,800 that belonged her to was missing and that she suspected it was at the 6th Street residence. Baumann denied striking the woman. She told police the man who accompanied her had recently moved from Texas and said she didn't know much about him or how to reach him. The complaint says police are pursuing him as a robbery suspect.

Baumann was released on a $5,000 signature bond by Judge Elliott Levine.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
Caitlyn R. Baumann

Baumann

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 26

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News