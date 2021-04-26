La Crosse woman accused of armed robbery

A 26-year-old La Crosse woman was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for being part of an April 25 armed robbery.

Caitlyn R. Baumann faces felony charges of armed robbery with use of force and bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that Baumann and a man brandishing a gun forced their way into her 6th Street residence around 4:30 p.m. The woman said the man pushed her to the floor and caused her "mental anguish."

Another woman heard the commotion and came downstairs. She said she recognized Baumann and refers to her as "Cat." She said Baumann demanded to know "Where's my money?" before punching in her in the head and slapping her in the face. She said the man then "pistol-whipped" her. Police noted a fresh cut on the woman's left ear.

Police located Baumann at her Division Street residence. She reportedly told police that $2,800 that belonged her to was missing and that she suspected it was at the 6th Street residence. Baumann denied striking the woman. She told police the man who accompanied her had recently moved from Texas and said she didn't know much about him or how to reach him. The complaint says police are pursuing him as a robbery suspect.