La Crosse woman accused of assaulting nurses

A 35-year-old La Crosse woman faces criminal charges after being accused of assaulting two nurses July 14 in the emergency room of Mayo Clinic in La Crosse.

Felicia A. Foster was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Tuesday with two felony counts of battery to an emergency medical provider and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Foster was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to the emergency room and appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant.

She became combative during treatment, attempted to leave her bed and threw multiple punches. One of the nurses suffered a "slightly dislocated jaw" and was also struck in the collarbone and forearm, according to the complaint. The other nurse was struck on the shoulder.

Foster was reportedly loud and profane during the incident and was administered a chemical restraint.

Judge Elliott Levine set a $1,000 signature bond.

