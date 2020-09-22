La Crosse woman accused of assaulting police officer

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 40-year-old La Crosse woman has been accused of pinning a police officer’s arm in a car window during a Sept. 20 incident in the town of the Campbell.

Tifanie A. Davis was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony battery to officer, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a domestic dispute involving Davis at a 2nd Avenue East address in La Crosse.

Davis had left the residence by the time police arrived, and a pair of La Crosse County sheriff’s deputies located Davis driving southbound on Bainbridge Street.

The complaint says Davis refused to exit the vehicle and demanded that La Crosse police handle the stop.

Police told Davis that French Island wasn’t in La Crosse’s jurisdiction and asked Davis to roll down her window.

She refused, put the vehicle in drive and rolled four feet before putting the vehicle back into park.