La Crosse woman accused of assaulting police officer
La Crosse woman accused of assaulting police officer

A 40-year-old La Crosse woman has been accused of pinning a police officer’s arm in a car window during a Sept. 20 incident in the town of the Campbell.

Tifanie A. Davis was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony battery to officer, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a domestic dispute involving Davis at a 2nd Avenue East address in La Crosse.

Davis had left the residence by the time police arrived, and a pair of La Crosse County sheriff’s deputies located Davis driving southbound on Bainbridge Street.

Tifanie A. Davis

The complaint says Davis refused to exit the vehicle and demanded that La Crosse police handle the stop.

Police told Davis that French Island wasn’t in La Crosse’s jurisdiction and asked Davis to roll down her window.

She refused, put the vehicle in drive and rolled four feet before putting the vehicle back into park.

Davis then cracked the window six inches. As she looked away, an officer reached inside to try to unlock the door. Davis responded by allegedly grabbing the officer’s arm and rolling up the window, pinning the officer’s arm between the door frame and glass.

The officer was able to pull his arm out, and Davis shut the window. The officer reported pain and tenderness in his elbow.

Police eventually gained access to the vehicle by shattering a window and placed Davis under arrest.

Davis was released Monday on a $500 signature bond.

Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

