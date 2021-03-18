La Crosse woman accused of assaulting police

A 37-year-old La Crosse woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly assaulting two police officers.

Maria C. Ramirez was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of battery to an officer, one felony count of discharging bodily fluids on an officer and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Ramirez flagged down a La Crosse Police Department squad car March 17 and asked if she had an outstanding warrant. After the officer confirmed the warrant, Ramirez, who was holding a 3-year-old child, became verbally abusive and uncooperative. She warned police not to touch the child and threatened to fight police if they attempted to arrest her.

The complaint says Ramirez walked away and that she and the child both spit at police. She initially apologized for spitting but later said it "doesn't hurt, it's just DNA."

Ramirez allegedly resisted officers as they attempted to place her in custody. She reportedly broke the skin of an officer after gouging his thumb and kicked another officer.

