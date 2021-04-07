 Skip to main content
La Crosse woman accused of assaulting woman at bar
La Crosse woman accused of assaulting woman at bar

Rasheeah Foster

Rasheeah Foster

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 23-year-old La Crosse woman accused of assaulting a woman at a La Crosse bar.

Rasheeah L. Foster faces a felony charge of substantial battery with intent of bodily harm and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that an unprovoked Foster punched her in the face and threw her into a cluster of chairs March 14 shortly after she entered Who's on Third. The woman said the punch caused her to "completely black out" and that she sought medical attention for extreme headaches and nausea. She provided police a screenshot of her swollen face.

A man identified as the victim's boyfriend told police that the woman stumbled slightly while entering the bar and may have bumped Foster and a companion. The man said he was unsuccessful in trying to de-escalate the situation and that Foster and her companion left the bar immediately after the attack.

Both the woman and her boyfriend said they had never seen Foster before. The woman said she wasn't intoxicated at the time of the attack.

Police identified Foster as a suspect and interviewed her March 31. She told police that the woman insulted her and that she punched the woman once in the face before immediately leaving the bar. 

Foster has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for April 29.

