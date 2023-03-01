A 26-year-old La Crosse woman is free on a $1,000 signature bond after she allegedly smashed a bottle over another person's head during a Feb. 23 altercation in La Crosse.

Lacey C. Hackett was charged Feb. 24 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony charge of substantial battery.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called John's Bar on 3rd Street North shortly after midnight. When police arrived, emergency responders were treating a victim, who was transported a short time later to a local hospital.

Police interviewed the victim in the emergency room as she was receiving care. The victim told police she recognized a male acquaintance inside John's Bar and approached him. He was sitting next to Hackett, a person the victim said she didn't recognize.

The victim said Hackett, without provocation, struck her with a glass bottle. The victim said a bartender gave her a towel to place over her face until medical personnel arrived. The victim said Hackett and the male left the bar immediately after the assault.

The victim told police the assault left her with a headache. The complaint says one of the victim's wounds required four stitches to close.

Police located Hackett a short time later at her residence in La Crosse. She said the victim was rude as the male acquaintance attempted to introduce the two women. Hackett reportedly told police she didn't remember subsequent events but said, "I probably took it a little far."

Hackett's signature bond includes no contact with the victim and a no-alcohol provision. Her next court date is a March 29 calendar call.