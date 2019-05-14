La Crosse woman accused of chasing bicycle-riding teens with her car

A car chased three teen bikers Friday evening in an alley near the Southside Community Center, police said.
Monica Thompson, 21, of La Crosse was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment of safety, felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct, according to the complaint.
The three victims were riding their bikes about 9:20 p.m. near Poage Park, when one heard “squealing tires” and then saw a vehicle driving toward all three teens at high speed, according to the report.
One victim jumped over a nearby fence to avoid being struck and the car chased the other two victims for about 10 to 15 seconds, one victim said, according to the complaint.
Both victims eventually jumped off their bikes and ran to one of the teens’ home, police said.
While in front of the home, one victim heard Thompson yell, “Next time we get you,” according to the complaint.
Police discovered video footage of the incident, located Thompson at a bar and arrested her, according to the police report.
Thompson denies the accusations, police said, and one victim is pressing charges.
“People have just come forward (Monday) to say Thompson was not the driver of the car,” and there are further investigations to determine who the driver was, said La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke.
A witness stated Thompson was not the driver during Thompson’s initial appearance Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, and Thompson was given a $1,000 signature bond.
Nicolette A. Noeske, 32, of La Crosse, was charged May 14 with terrorist threats. Police arrested Noeske after she made remarks about getting a gun and shooting doctors in Mayo Clinic Health System’s La Crosse location, according to the police.
Michael J. Ryan, 33, of La Crosse, was charged May 13 with two counts of operating while intoxicated, fifth- or sixth-offense, with a general alcohol concentration enhancer, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Police stopped Ryan while he was driving about 35 mph in a 25 mph zone, and arrested him after he failed a field sobriety test and had a preliminary breath test result of 0.110 percent, according to the complaint.
Danielle S. Krause, 27, of La Crosse was charged May 9 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Krause violated terms of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing new crimes April 26 when police found .5 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia in her pocket, according to the complaint.
Austin Bennet, 31, of La Crosse, was charged May 7 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer and possession of THC, a repeat offender. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Bennet was a passenger in and found out Bennet had warrants, according to the complaint. During the arrest, authorities discovered drugs in his possession, according to the complaint.
