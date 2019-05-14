Try 3 months for $3

A car chased three teen bikers Friday evening in an alley near the Southside Community Center, police said.

Monica Thompson

Monica Thompson, 21, of La Crosse was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment of safety, felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct, according to the complaint.

The three victims were riding their bikes about 9:20 p.m. near Poage Park, when one heard “squealing tires” and then saw a vehicle driving toward all three teens at high speed, according to the report.

One victim jumped over a nearby fence to avoid being struck and the car chased the other two victims for about 10 to 15 seconds, one victim said, according to the complaint.

Both victims eventually jumped off their bikes and ran to one of the teens’ home, police said.

While in front of the home, one victim heard Thompson yell, “Next time we get you,” according to the complaint.

Police discovered video footage of the incident, located Thompson at a bar and arrested her, according to the police report.

Thompson denies the accusations, police said, and one victim is pressing charges.

“People have just come forward (Monday) to say Thompson was not the driver of the car,” and there are further investigations to determine who the driver was, said La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke.

A witness stated Thompson was not the driver during Thompson’s initial appearance Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, and Thompson was given a $1,000 signature bond.

Thompson’s next court appearance is May 21.

+24 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in May

La Crosse woman accused of chasing bicycle-riding teens with her car

