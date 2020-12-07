A criminal complaint has been filed against a 24-year-old La Crosse woman accused of child neglect. Kyla C. Smith faces three felony charges of neglecting a child with the consequence of bodily harm and two felony charges of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, two children under foster care were being allowed 24-hour unsupervised visits with Smith, their biological mother. After the two children returned from an Aug. 13 visit, the foster parents contacted La Crosse County Child Protective Services on suspicion of physical abuse.

Protective services reported one child sustained 29 injuries and another child sustained 14. Most of the injuries were abrasions ranging from one to four centimeters to all parts of the body, including the face. Skeletal surveys showed neither child suffered bone fractures. The injuries were determined to be non-accidental. The foster parent said there were no notable injuries to the children when she dropped them off Aug. 13.

The children entered foster care in September 2019. The foster parent told authorities that Smith seemed indifferent to the children during the visits and they were often dirty and had full diapers when they returned.

Smith has an initial appearance set for Dec. 18 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.