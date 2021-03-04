A criminal complaint has been filed against a 31-year-old La Crosse woman accused of dealing methamphetamine. Pa Kou Yang faces a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

According to the complaint, Yang was part of an ongoing drug investigation involving law enforcement from La Crosse and Crawford counties.

Police had been staking out an Onalaska residence where Yang was believed to be obtaining methamphetamine for resale and observed her leave the residence Feb. 18.

She entered the passenger side of a silver Chrysler, and police followed the vehicle before conducting a traffic stop on Abbey Road.

Yang reportedly handed police a baggie of methamphetamine that was on her person. Police then searched the vehicle and allegedly found 131.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Police obtained a search warrant for the Onalaska residence that had been staked out. Police found a large amount of cash but no drugs inside the residence.

Yang has an initial appearance set for April 7 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

